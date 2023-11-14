Ten “Unknown Museums” In the Adirondacks of Upstate New York

The vast Adirondack and North Country regions of New York State are dotted with some very interesting "unknown" museums that are definitely worthy of a visit from you.

In this gallery we take a look at ten of the best. They include a museum dedicated to one of America's most famous painters/sculptors, a museum dedicated to an out of the way safe house along the Underground Railroad, a museum which heralds the Empire State's prowess in the maple syrup industry, and a house museum whose focus is on a former resident of the house, Solomon Northrup, who was the topic of an Academy Award-winning movie, "12 Years a Slave."

There are others in this gallery and they all are a great place to learn the interesting history of this remote region (wait until you read about a fascinating "fiddle museum" deep in the High Peaks woods. Very cool!)

All of these museums are relatively small, in fact some are actually tiny. All are run by a hearty group of volunteers, most are seasonal, and each is in a beautiful setting. So from Old Forge to Clayton, to Plattsburgh, to Saranac Lake, and to Glens Falls, we encourage our readers to put these on their road trip bucket list the next time you head out for an adventure.

Again, most are open only seasonally, so be sure and check the website before going. And, with many others in the region beyond this list of ten, if you know a small relatively "unknown" museum in the Adirondacks and North Country of New York, please share it with us on our Facebook page!

10 "Must See" Unknown Museums in the Adirondacks The Adirondack region of Upstate New York is dotted with small, little-known, but totally fascinating museums. In this gallery we stretch the ADK region out to include the North Country and we put the spotlight on ten interesting museums worthy of a visit. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio