13 Remarkable Stops You Must Make On Your Rochester Road Trip

Our newest road trip takes us to the great city of Rochester, New York. This city of just over 200,000 in population is rich in history, entertainment, beauty, culture, and the home of iconic American giants such as Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Rochester holds quite a lot of American history.

On a lighter note, Rochester is also home to the famous "garbage plate." What is that oddly named meal you ask? Well, read on and see if you would be a fan of this wildly popular dish (this writer definitely IS). Among the items on our bucket list is the Genesee Brew House, where the well-known Genny Beer has been brewed since the 1800s. Along the way, you must stop at Highland Park, the city's gorgeous park which holds a lilac festival like none other in the world every single May.

You will also find a fascinating planetarium with a twist on the list, the world's largest guitar store with some famous patrons, the oldest miniature golf course in the United States, a magnificent lighthouse you can climb to the top of, a world-class performance center, and the ultimate family favorite stop (drum roll, please) The National Toy Hall of Fame!

All of these and so much more await you on your next visit to one of America's great cities, Rochester, New York! Whether it's your first time visiting, or you're a returning tourist, check out your must-see bucket list below.

Roadtrip! How To Make Your Visit to Rochester Perfect! In our continuing road trip series around Upstate New York, today we visit Rochester, New York. It is the fourth-largest city in the state (behind New York City, Buffalo, and Yonkers). The city's population is about 200,000. Located in Monroe County, the city of Rochester is rich in history and hosts many fine museums, colleges and universities, restaurants, entertainment venues, historic sites and much more.

Here are 13 things to place on your bucket list the next time you visit the great city of Rochester!