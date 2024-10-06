Photo: Donnelly's Ice Cream via Facebook

This is a fun gallery.

Here, we take a look at some of the smallest businesses in Upstate New York. Full disclosure. I am 6'4" tall so a lot of places seem small to me. But truth is, these are INDEED small places.

The list includes a tiny bookstore with an amazing piece of history in its past. A small Adirondack ice cream stand that serves up one flavor each day. Sorry, but just one flavor. How about a bar with no stools? Or a tiny barber shop. A bakery tucked away in a village with only 300 residents. How about a church that holds only two people and has to be reached by a rowboat.

One of my favorites is a very small movie theatre. How small? Well, it is kind of like watching a movie in an airplane. The theater is long and narrow and has 5 seats on the right, and just two seats on the left. In each row. Oh, and it isn't just small. It is also one of the oldest active movie houses in the United States. Very cool.

This list will have you scratching your head and, perhaps, marking them down for a look for yourself.

If you know of a teeny, tiny business in Upstate New York that you think our readers would like to hear about, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

