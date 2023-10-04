Tacos “Wow” At These 15 Upstate New York Mexican Restaurants!

Let's face it, we all love a National Food Holiday. And we can understand why these are even a thing. All food industries like a day to highlight and support their products. I get that. So we slog through National Artichoke Day, and National Cream Soda Day, and National Pork Rind Day, and many others. And then, in my opinion, come the big ones!

Like National Pasta Day, National Cannoli Day, National Cold Cheese Pizza Day (yes, it is a thing), and National Meatball Day (and I showing my DNA yet?).

And after my gastronomical salute to everything Italian, I turn to another celebratory day for me. National Taco Day is October 4, and you can believe that this writer will be celebrating!

There are great taco restaurants, roadside diners, and food trucks in every corner of Upstate New York. Maybe hundreds of them. And, frankly I have never had a bad taco at any of them. On the other hand, I have had fantastico tacos at some of them. This gallery offers up a short list of 15 special places, big and small, that are serving up delicious tacos in a variety of ways. These places can be found from the Hudson Valley, to the Finger Lakes, throughout the Catskills, and way up to the gates of the U.S. Army Base at Fort Drum in the Adirondacks.

All are good, so check them out. And as usual, if your favorite taco destination did not make our list (and again, there are hundreds of them), please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We want to hear from you!!

