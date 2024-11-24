11 Of the Best International Restaurants in Albany, NY

Albany is an exciting food city. There are hundreds of great places to enjoy a meal of any kind, from a classic steakhouse to the corner diner. And this list of international restaurants in this gallery includes Italian, Caribbean, Mexican, Irish, Indian, Greek, French, Thai, German, Chinese, and English. There are many more, but for this gallery we will shine on these restaurants and their delicious cuisines.

As we put together this gallery we of course came upon menu items that are hard for us to pronounce. But that shouldn't stop anyone from experimenting and exploring the wonderful appetizers, entrees, and desserts offered from the four corners of the globe at these restaurants.

As you will see, for each restaurant we list, we include all the contact information and a link you will need to make a reservation. We also include, perhaps a 5-star review from a recent customer, or some of the signature dishes found at each place. We also include comments from the owners and their websites telling about the origins of the traditional foods they serve. All of the gallery restaurants can be found in the Albany business district, except two. Those are located just a few minutes from the city.

And all are fantastic.

If your favorite international restaurant in the New York State Capital District did not make out list, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you.

