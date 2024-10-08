These 11 NYS Historical Markers Tell Remarkable Stories!

There are hundreds of historical markers all over Upstate New York. I find it almost impossible to pass one. They tell important stories, small stories, quizzical stories, and funny stories. And there are a bunch of regionally popular Upstate foods that also have their own historical markers.

This gallery looks at eleven of the most interesting ones. Be sure and click on any links inside the different posts, because we have added links to more information about the subjects of the markers, and where we could, we even have included some great video.

Why did the "second bee sting death in America" warrant a historical marker? Its in here. And how about a woman, perhaps unknown to almost all of us, get honored with a historical marker for incredible Adirondack Mountain feat? You can read about it in here.

My favorite? The marker in tribute to the author of one of the most famous young adult novels. The marker is affixed to the exterior of the village library she mentions in the book. Very cool

A huge tip of the hat to the William C. Pomeroy Foundation. They are the ones, for the most part, responsible for erecting hundreds of historical markers across the U.S., including many in Upstate New York. Heroic work. Read the story of the remarkable work they do and samples of some of the markers they have done by clicking here.

Read about this incredible organization here. Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio