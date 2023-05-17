Roadtrip! From Canandaigua to Cazenovia: History, Beauty and Fun
Over the last ten years or so, I have driven thousands of miles across Upstate New York writing and researching for my dozen Upstate travel books. Sometimes I feel like I have been everywhere, but that can't really be, can it?
Here is a snapshot of one of my absolute favorite journey's to take, while writing, working, or just visiting for pleasure. The route is approximately 100-miles long and goes between Canandaigua and Cazenovia.
The journey is beautiful as it tip-toes across US Rt. 20 at the top of the Finger Lakes. It is historic in that the 100-miles hold many of the most important museums in Upstate New York. It is delicious with many fine pubs, restaurants and some pretty awesome wineries. And it can be fun, too. Just a few miles north of this route is the massive del Lago Resort and Casino. And, just a few miles south of this route you will find the little-known Drain Tile Museum. Yes, you heard that right. And it is great.
So, in this gallery we visit 21 places in seven communities. U.S. Route 20 goes from Massachusetts to Oregon, and at 370 miles it is the longest surface road in the state. And, in my humble opinion, this little snippet of U.S. 20 is my own personal favorite "100-Mile Road Trip" in New York.