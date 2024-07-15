The Smallest, Tiny, Itty Bitty Counties in New York State. WOW!!
There are 62 counties in New York State. The largest ones, of course, can be found in New York City and Long Island. There it is common to find millions of people living in a single county.
Not so much in Upstate New York, though.
Here is a list of our state's smallest counties (by population). Interestingly enough, some of the smallest counties with very little people in them are also the biggest, sprawling counties in our region. In this gallery each if these counties also lists some of the highlights and interesting places to see in each of these "few and far between" counties. You will also find some interesting trivia about these counties. The most amazing one (hard to wrap your head around this one) is that the least populated county in the state is also one of the largest geographically, and (hold on to your hat) it doesn't even have one single stop light in the whole county. Wow!
So, although these are sparsely populated counties, they are all worthy of a visit or two from all of us. In fact, even though there are not a lot of people "up here," you will see that some of the state's biggest tourist attractions are located here. In the summer these counties swell to two or three times their whole population.
So take a look. Not many people, but lots of trees, cool rivers and streams to fish in, historic museums, beautiful parks, family attractions, and a ton of great history.
These Are the Smallest Counties in New York State. And We Mean SMALL!!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
