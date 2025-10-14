Buried In Upstate New York. Do You Know Their Incredible Stories?
There are hundreds of famous people buried in Upstate New York. And, take a look at New York City cemeteries and you are looking at thousands.
This gallery will be our first look at many of the famous (and unknown) people who are buried in our region, Upstate NY.
I authored a best-selling book titled "Graves of Upstate New York" (published by Syracuse University), which took me to more than 100 cemeteries in our region. I researched the people, told their stories, photographed their graves, and gave directions to see them yourself. Lots of people do this, including me. I just love the history of it all.
This is the first gallery is a series looking at famous and unknown people buried in Upstate NY that you should know about. Their stories are amazing, fascinating, and, sometimes, almost unbelievable!
This gallery showcases the first grouping of nine, with others to follow. Among the graves here are the final resting places of legendary Hollywood stars, the author of something many people recite every day, an 8-year old girl who entered the history books with a famous "letter to the editor," and a heroic boxing champion.
All buried in Upstate New York.
I hope you enjoy these (and others to follow) stores.
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
