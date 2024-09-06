These Five “Erie Canal Towns” Offer Much In History and Beauty!

The Erie Canal is amazing. This magical ribbon of water, running from Albany to Buffalo, was the engineering marvel of its time, and today is a watery sentinel to the past. Once, it was a busy, hectic place of commerce and shipping, but today it is used for pleasure craft only. But while the glory days of the Erie Canal story are now in the past, the legacy lives on in the many historic "canal towns" which dot the water route. They were once bustling with business, and now are bustling with tourists.

Each of the five canal towns highlighted in this gallery have something fun, amazing, and historic to offer. From welcome centers to watercraft landings, to shore-side restaurants, you will be hard pressed to find a more pleasurable journey than to follow the Erie Canal along its way, all the while stopping in these attractive, historic little communities. From the amazing "Flight of Five" locks in Lockport, to the Fairport Canal Days Festival (which attracts thousands of visitors), this is a "happening place" in Upstate New York.

There are only five towns in this gallery, but it is just the beginning. In future posts we will add more towns, until ultimately we have done all of them. So, take a look, pick a town, and get out and visit them this fall. It is a beautiful time of the year to "take a road trip" along the Erie Canal!

Identified as "ports" and "fords," many of these villages have seen their better days when referencing their canal boom times. But even today, these places welcome thousands of visitors a year for fun and exploring. Each one of these, and the others, has a lot to offer and we highly recommend that our readers give them a shot when out on the road!