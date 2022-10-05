There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list.

Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.

My favorite on this list is the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego, NY. The museum itself is fascinating and reveals four centuries of maritime history. But look at that small World War II tug boat that is docked outside. Look again. See something unusual? Yes, it is my favorite story and it is told in this gallery.

Each of the 11 entries ha a direct link to the site so you can check on days of operation, tour details, and house.

