Slow Down And Check Out the Sights Along 183-Mile NYS I-81!

Interstate-81 in New York State officially opened on August 14, 1957. It cuts a 183 mile near-straight line route from Canada to Pennsylvania through some of the most beautiful scenery in the Empire State. And while thousands speed along the route on a daily basis, we believe that sometimes folks forget to stop and check out exactly what the route passes by.

This gallery looks at a couple of dozen interesting places that one could find at varying times of the year. All of these places are either directly at an I-81 exit or close enough by just a few minutes. This is not a gallery of the "deep weeds" history of the region, but more of a sometimes quirky list, a sometimes serious historic outlook, and a sometimes personal diary of places I have visited and sought out while researching my dozen Upstate New York travel guides.

On this list you will find a few compelling life stories of famous and lesser-known people from the region. You will see several museums you can visit, or incredible (and mostly forgotten) historic landmarks. And I have even put a small handful of my favorite restaurants along the route that are well worth stopping by for a meal

So journey with me, going from south to north, along this 183-mile road through the heartland of New York, and maybe you might even learn a bit of the trivia and history of this historic area.

And, if you have something you would like to share that you enjoy along this route, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out!

"Hey, Upstate! Slow Down!" There is a Lot to See Along the 183 Miles of NYS I-81 This gallery showcases some big and very small things to see and visit along the 183 miles of Interstate 81. The road cuts through the center of New York in almost a straight line from Canada to Pennsylvania. Here are some historic facts, restaurants, trivia, and other things not to miss along this busy highway! Including a couple of this writer's favorite restaurants. From big cities like Binghamton, Syracuse, and Watertown, to little map dots like Marathon and Homer, there is plenty to see! Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio