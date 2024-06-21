We sure have come a long way from cooling off at the river by swinging out over it on an old rubber tire tube. Toady one can find all sorts of ways to beat the heat in an Upstate New York summer.

Water parks are huge business, and our region has some of the biggest in the whole nation. Swimming pools have all the bells and whistles on them (and I will admit, the older I get the more I appreciate the zero-entry pools). And now we have splash pads.

Basically a fountain area that squirts water up at various places, at various heights, and from various objects. Some of these pads are activated by the youngsters stepping on them. Others run intermittently. But at all of them, you are guaranteed to hear gales of laughter from the tykes as they play and explore this new way to get wet.

There are now many splash pad parks around Upstate New York, and in this first gallery we are taking a short look at some of the best that we found in Central New York. From Oswego in the north, down to Corning near the Pennsylvania border, these Central New York splash pads are sure to find legions of kids flocking to them to get out of the heat. (we will visit this subject in the near future, focusing on other areas of the state).

If you live in Central New York and maybe we missed your favorite splash pad park, please let us know about it over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio