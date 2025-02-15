11 Great Little Diners Along Busy I-81 in Central New York

There are an uncountable number of small, mom-and-pop diners located on almost every back road and highway across Upstate New York.

For this gallery we narrow that down a bit. Here are a bunch of great little diners that we can find in Central New York, and even more specifically they are diners along or just a few minutes off Interstate 81 between the cities of Syracuse and Binghamton. These diners have stood the test of time, have a large and loyal following of locals, and are a welcome sign for the weary traveler driving north or south on one of Upstate's busiest highways.

We only mention a handful, but that will still mean you are never far away from a good "hungry man breakfast," a hot pot of coffee, and some delicious pies and cake. Thankfully, these diners are seemingly everywhere!

We started in Syracuse, where there are dozens of great diners, and mention just a couple. We also pass through small map-dots on the way south, places like Lisle, Whitney Point, or Marathon, New York. And in Binghamton, another large city with many great diners, we also mention just a couple.

So stop in. There is a revolving counter stool "with your name on it" just waiting for you.

If we missed a little diner along this route that you love, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. we really do want to hear from you!

