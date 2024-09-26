These 7 Catskill Mountain Villages Sparkle in Autumn!

We love to travel through the Catskill Mountains any time of the year. But for autumn? It just doesn't get any better.

There are many small, wonderful towns, villages, and hamlets throughout the Catskill Park and just outside of its boundaries. Here we choose seven of them to consider. Each is small, attractive, historic and has much to offer a weekend road warrior.

It is very hard to pick a favorite Catskill village. So, no favorites from me. But.....you just have to take a drive through Tannersville. It is adorable. Several years ago the community banded together and in a bid to attract more visitors to the village, they decided that they would all paint the buildings on Main Street a different color. That's right, just like a rainbow. So today as you drive through town you will see storefronts painted bright red, brilliant yellow, dark green, purple, orange, and any shade you can imagine. This was kind of an "out there" concept and project. But it worked! Today, Tannersville is dubbed the "Painted Village in the Sky," and tourism is brisk in all four seasons. And for that I will give Tannersville just a nudge toward my favorite on this list.

Obviously there are many more communities in the greater Catskill region, from Sullivan and Ulster counties in the south, to Delaware County in the north, so if your favorite did not make our list we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

