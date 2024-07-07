10 Amazing Graves You Can Visit in the Buffalo, N.Y. Area
It is becoming most common for many people to want to seek out the graves of famous Americans. They are doing it from coast to coast, there are many online sites and pages dedicated to celebrity graves, history lovers are seeking out historical data found in cemeteries, and many books a have been written by authors about these final resting places. Even this author has written a book, titled 100 Graves of Upstate New York (Syracuse University).
In these pages we will look at some famous graves around Upstate New York that are fully accessible to the public. In this gallery we look at the gravesites of 10 Americans, both famous and not-so-famous, who reside eternally in the Buffalo area.
And what a list it is.
Here you will find the grave of an American schoolteacher who gave us a national holiday which we celebrate every year with parades. You will find the grave of a female daredevil who challenged mighty Niagara Falls.....and won! You will meet a Grammy winning funk and R&B music superstar who is buried in Buffalo. You will meet a president of the United States. You will meet a man who invented something we all love, and what TIME Magazine called one of the 100 most important inventions of the 20th Century. And you will meet an important Indian chief whose Seneca name translates to "he who keeps them awake." And many others.
We will visit other regions in Upstate New York in future posts. This one highlights Western New York, specifically the Buffalo area. All of these stories are amazing.
