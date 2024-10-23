11 Reasons Why We Love Beautiful Delaware County!

Upstate New York's Delaware County is huge. How big? Well, it is fifth from the top when it comes land size, some 1,450 square miles sprawling from the Catskills up though Central New York. To put it in perspective, if you drive from Davenport, NY to Hancock, NY, both towns in Delaware County, you will have traveled almost 70 miles. In the same county. Less than 50,000 people call the county home (and that is just fine with the old timers in the area).

This gallery looks at 11 reasons why we love Delaware County. It is not a deep list, basically a simple shout out to 11 places to eat, drink, maybe visit a museum, catch an awe inspiring view, and relive that old nostalgia feeling that we sometimes long for.

On this list you will find two absolutely adorable and ancient general stores along the road. The kind that once proliferated rural regions like this. You will visit a "brewstillery," and a ciderie with a school bus sitting in the middle of its tap room floor. You will visit one of the oldest working wood mils in the country, and you will stop by a friendly and mouthwatering restaurant called "Yokels." If this gallery sounds like a little love note to Delaware County, well, it is intended to be. The largest community here, Sidney, has less than 4,000 residents. Several of the towns in this gallery you will see have populations in just the few hundreds of people.

If you have a favorite place to dine, or enjoy in Delaware County that did not make this list, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

