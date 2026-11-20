The City of Norwich officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 18th for The Principle Hotel.

This new addition to the downtown area is a 61-room boutique property that will offer convenient lodging for visitors exploring the region and attending events throughout the Greater Norwich area, as well as for business travelers.

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The announcement notes that in the spring of 2027, the four-story hotel will open the first rooftop lounge in the area, named "The Engineer", featuring indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

Quality hotel accommodations are essential to welcome new visitors who are discovering Chenango County as well as those who already know what we have to offer. The Principle Hotel is an exciting addition to downtown Norwich and an important tourist-first investment in our community's future. - Sal Testani, Executive Director of Commerce Chenango

The Principle Hotel is located on South Broad Street, next to East and West Parks. It received support through New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, along with other economic development resources.

The completion of The Principle Hotel is another important step in Norwich’s continued downtown revitalization. By transforming an underutilized space into a destination where visitors can stay, dine and gather, this project is creating new opportunities for local businesses while giving people even more reasons to explore everything Norwich has to offer. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we are helping communities make the most of their existing assets and invest in projects that support their local economies. - New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley

The Principle Hotel features vintage car references, along with craftsmanship and the elegance of the 1930s Art Deco era, plus touches of mid-century and French 1940s design.

Also coming in the spring of 2027 is a restaurant and bar, The Architect, with 40 to 50 seats. Wren Coffee, a popular weekend pop-up coffee bar, will find its own full-time home on the property.

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