New York State Increases Paid Family Leave Benefits Starting 2025

Today, (December 31, 2024) an announcement was made by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to bring increased workers’ compensation and Paid Family Leave benefits for workers, plus delivering savings for businesses that will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

Governor Hochul announced that both the minimum weekly benefit for workers’ compensation and the maximum weekly benefit for Paid Family Leave will increase. In addition, the workers’ compensation assessment rate for employers will drop.

Hardworking New Yorkers shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll buy food or pay rent when they need time off to care for a new child or family member with a serious health condition or get injured on the job. Likewise, business owners who have their own bills to pay and families to support also need affordable solutions. I’m proud that New York State is finding ways to put money back into the pockets of workers and those who employ them so that both the economy and the people can thrive. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

The New York State Paid Family Leave Change

According to the Governor's Ofice, it provides eligible employees with up to 12 weeks of job-protected, paid time off to bond with a new child, care for a family member with a serious health condition, or assist loved ones when a family member is deployed abroad on active military service. Paid Family Leave recipients may receive up to $14,127.84 in total benefits, which is $300 more than in 2024.

Increased Worker's Compensation

The new year (2025) will also see the minimum workers’ compensation weekly benefit increase to $325 per week, which is an increase of $275 from 2024. The $150 weekly benefit had been the same for over a decade.

Business Savings For 2025

Also going into effect in New York State on January 1, 2025, Governor Hochul announced that the workers’ compensation assessment rate for employers will be 7.1 percent of the standard premium or premium equivalent. That comes out to a 22% decrease from 2024 and is projected to save businesses in New York State about $191 million.

Complete details on New York State Paid Family Leave are available at PaidFamilyLeave.ny.gov., and for more information regarding workers’ compensation, visit the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board’s website at wcb.ny.gov.

