June 10th (2025), an announcement was made on a pair of Interstate 88 projects that are underway by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul.

Rehabilitation of specific sections of Interstate 88 will take place in Otsego and Schoharie counties. Interstate 88 connects Binghamton with Albany, along with many communities along the way, including Oneonta.

These nearly $42 million projects will be for resurfacing approximately 40 lane miles of pavement, along with other improvements, to ease travel on Interstate 88.

Read More: Broome County Road Upgrades For 2025

Investing in roads and bridges helps to ensure the well-being and long-term prosperity of our local communities and of our entire state. These projects along Interstate 88 will provide improved mobility for thousands of motorists who travel this vital highway every day and enhance the resiliency of one of our most important arteries for the flow of people and commerce in New York. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

According to the Governor's announcement, work has begun with a project that will rehabilitate a 5.5-mile stretch of Interstate 88 in both directions from the Schoharie/Otsego County line to Exit 20 in Richmondville, Schoharie County, overlaying the existing concrete surface with a two-inch fiber reinforced top course of asphalt to provide smoother travel.

Interstate 88 eastbound lanes are on schedule to be resurfaced this year. That project will mean single lane closures for the entire length of the construction zone. In 2026, work will switch over to the westbound lanes next year (2026) and is expected to be completed by the end of the construction season.

I-88 connects our farms, our small businesses, and our families to the rest of the state and to each other. Fixing it means safer roads, stronger local economies, and a better quality of life for the folks who live and work here. I’m proud to help deliver federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and grateful to see it being put to work where it counts. - United States Representative Josh Riley

For more information on the Interstate 88 projects, visit Governor Kathy Hochul's website.

