It's been more than two decades since Ames Department Stores closed 327 locations around the United States, including 85 in New York state.

By now, virtually all traces of the Ames name and logo have been removed from those sites. But that's not the case at one location in upstate New York.

Many people who drive by the empty Ames store on Lake Road in the Chemung County town of Horseheads are puzzled when they spot the company's familiar green and white signs at a once-bustling shopping plaza.

A town code enforcement official said there is a regulation on the books requiring to be removed from closed businesses after a certain period of time.

The official said while technically the the old Ames signs should have come down a long time ago, there's been no push to have that done.

When he was contacted by WNBF News, he said he was unaware of any calls or complaints to the code enforcement office about the signs.

The plaza is owned by Horseheads Heights Associates. Attempts to contact a company representative were unsuccessful.

An online listing for the former Ames site describes the spot as a "fantastic anchor retail location with great visibility and all the space you need."

Other advantages, according to the sales pitch: "High-profile signage, a seemingly endless parking lot, and a community enthusiastic about the next big store’s opening will assist in ensuring your success at this location."

People who work nearby don't seem bothered by the signs at the store that closed nearly 23 years ago. One employee of a neighboring business said residents are accustomed to the sight. He summed it up by saying "nobody cares!"

WNBF NEWS VIDEO: A closer look at the abandoned Ames store in Horseheads.

