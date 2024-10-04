French Onion Soup: A Cozy Delight for New Yorkers

There's just something special about a piping hot bowl of French onion soup when the air turns chill.

Let's be honest though, my love for French onion soup is an all-season affair and I've been known to indulge even in the summer months. It's just that enjoying a bowl while lounging on the couch on a cold day adds an extra layer of coziness.

I've experimented with numerous French onion soup recipes, but one in particular reigns supreme. The addition of red wine truly elevates the flavor profile and makes each spoonful a delight.

Thanks to Food Network chef, Tyler Florence, this has become my absolute favorite dish when the craving strikes. I'm thrilled to pass this recipe on to you. Keep in mind that preparing it requires some time, but the delicious outcome makes every moment spent in the kitchen worthwhile.

Tyler Florence’s French Onion Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

4 onions, sliced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 bay leaves

2 fresh thyme sprigs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup red cooking wine (or just use some dry drinking wine, about 1/2 a bottle)

3 heaping tablespoons of all-purpose flour

2 quarts beef broth

1 baguette, sliced

1/2 pound grated Gruyere

Directions:

1. In a large pot, melt a stick of butter over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, bay leaves, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook until the onions are very soft and caramelized, about 25 minutes.

2. Pour wine into the pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer until the wine evaporates and the onions are dry, about 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and thyme sprigs.

3. Dust the onions with flour and stir. Reduce the heat to medium-low to avoid burning the flour, and cook for 10 minutes to get rid of the raw flour taste.

4. Add the beef broth, bring the soup back up to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

During the final minutes of the soup cooking, preheat the oven broiler and place baguette slices on a baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle Gruyere cheese on the slices and broil until bubbly and golden brown, for 3 to 5 minutes. Serve the soup in bowls and top with a couple of the Gruyere toasted baguette slices.

Alternatively, spoon the soup into bowls, place 2 bread slices on top of each, and then add cheese. Place the bowls in the oven to toast the bread and melt the cheese. If using a crock, it's ideal for this method and safe to put under the broiler. Always make sure that the serving dish is broiler-safe though to avoid accidents.

