If you are like many New Yorkers, you have thought about packing up and moving away? I did it once, when I gave Nashville a try. In some ways, I wish I would have stayed but overall, I am happy to be here.

According to a recent study, more New York residents are hitting the road and looking for a new place to call home. I know why I left the Empire State but why do most people leave. Here's what I found out.

Fleeing the High Cost of Living

Living in New York State isn't cheap. Costs make our wallets cry. Rent is extremely high across the state and property taxes are high depending on where in New York you live. New York is a beautiful place to live (especially in the Fall) but it isn’t a big surprise that people are trying to find a more affordable place to call home.

Craving Change of Pace

The fast paced way of life in New York can get old real quick and that is making more New Yorkers dreaming of a different place to live (Montana) where the pace of life isn’t so fast. Residents also say another reason they’re moving is because they want a change of scenery and new job opportunities .

More Room, Please

Many New Yorkers want to live in bigger homes but they have less money taken away from them in taxes. Less taxes means more money in your wallet and the opportunity to enjoy the things that this country has to offer.

Pandemic Realizations

The COVID-19 pandemic made people rethink what is most important to them in life. Also, being able to work remotely has opened all kinds of doors for people. You don't need to live in New York to have the kind of job that you desire.

