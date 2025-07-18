I’m going to tell you a secret. And I already know you’re going to have a strong reaction. You’re either going to love me for this, or you’ll immediately think I’ve lost my mind. There’s no “maybe” here, no neutral ground. This is a love-it or gag on it kind of situation.

New York's Long Love Affair With the Hot Dog

Before we dive into the controversial part, let’s talk about how we got here. Nobody knows exactly how the American hot dog came to be, but most signs point to German immigrants bringing their “dachshund sausages” to the streets of New York City in the mid-1860s. That’s right, New York is basically the hot dog’s original U.S. hype man.

Then, in 1870, a German immigrant opened the first official hot dog stand on Coney Island. Back then, buns weren’t even a thing. Those came later, around 1880, thanks to a food vendor in Chicago. So if you're from anywhere in New York you can proudly say our state helped launch one of America’s favorite foods.

We’ve Tried It All, Or Have We?

In the 150 years since, we’ve done just about everything imaginable with hot dogs. We’ve grilled them at state fair tailgates, boiled them for backyard birthday parties, fried them at firehouse cookouts, and yes, nuked them in office microwaves. We’ve loaded them with ketchup, mustard, onions, sauerkraut, and even baked beans if you're at a summer picnic upstate.

But one condiment that’s been patiently waiting in most New Yorkers’ refrigerators, silently overlooked, is mayonnaise.

Wait, Mayonnaise? On a Hot Dog?!

Hear me out. I know it sounds strange, and it’s definitely not the topping most people go to first, but mayo on a hot dog is... actually kind of amazing. I didn’t make this up on a whim either, there’s data to back it up.

Back in 2011, YouGovAmerica asked people about their preferred hot dog toppings, and 48 percent, yes, forty-eight percent, said they liked mayo. That’s basically half of us. So what happened? Did we all just forget how good it was?

Let’s Take It Back to Simpler Times

Think back to 2011. We were just figuring out what smart homes were. The craft beer scene was still bubbling up. Social media hadn’t completely taken over our lives. And apparently, we weren’t afraid to put mayonnaise on our hot dogs.

So here’s my challenge, New York: What if we bring it back? Let’s revive a forgotten favorite.

Not a Mayo Fan? No Problem

Of course, not everyone’s into mayo, and that’s totally okay. Ketchup, mustard, relish, sauerkraut, even sriracha or avocado? Go for it. Your hot dog, your rules. But if you’re looking to mix things up, I’ve also rounded up a few fun and creative topping ideas to help you turn your next cookout into a true flavor fest.

