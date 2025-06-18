If you’ve picked up a ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine alfredo meal recently from Walmart, you’ll want to check your fridge right away.

A nationwide recall has been issued for several of these meals over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to serious illness, especially in certain vulnerable groups.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), along with the CDC and FDA, are investigating a Listeria outbreak that has already made 17 people sick in 13 states. Tragically, three people have died and there’s been one fetal loss tied to the outbreak.

What Products Are Being Recalled?

The recall comes from FreshRealm facilities in California, Georgia, and Indiana. These premade meals were sold under the following brand names:

MARKETSIDE Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine (32.8 oz tray)

Best-by date: 06/27/25 or earlier

Best-by date: 06/27/25 or earlier MARKETSIDE Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, Broccoli (12.3 oz tray)

Best-by date: 06/26/25 or earlier

Best-by date: 06/26/25 or earlier HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo (12.5 oz tray)

Best-by date: 06/19/25 or earlier

Check for establishment numbers EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718 printed on the side of the packaging. If you have any of these in your fridge or freezer, do not eat them. Toss them or return them to the store.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Listeria isn’t your everyday food bug. It’s especially risky for older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. In severe cases, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and life threatening infections.

Symptoms might show up as fever, headaches, stiff neck, confusion, or muscle aches and sometimes they start with stomach issues.

If you’re in a high-risk group and have eaten one of these meals, be on the lookout for symptoms for up to two months and contact your doctor if you feel unwell.

How Did This Happen?

This specific outbreak strain of Listeria was found in a sample of chicken fettuccine alfredo back in March during routine testing. That particular lot was destroyed, but further investigation connected more recent illnesses back to products from FreshRealm.

People who got sick had either bought these meals or described similar products when asked. So far, the exact source of the contamination hasn’t been nailed down, but the investigation is ongoing.

What Should You Do Now?

Take a moment to check your fridge and freezer for any of the recalled chicken fettuccine alfredo products. If you find any, do not eat them. Instead, either throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them. And if you’re in one of the higher-risk groups and start feeling sick, be sure to contact your doctor and let them know about this recall.

READ MORE: Popular Plus-Size Retailer With 21 New York Locations Plans Major Closures

FSIS is working hard to make sure stores pull affected products off the shelves and get the word out to consumers. You can check for updated retail distribution lists and product images at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Safety Tip for the Future

Even if your premade meal looks cooked, it’s always a good idea to heat it thoroughly. Listeria is one of those bugs that can survive cold temperatures, but it dies at 165°F. Use a food thermometer to make sure your meal reaches a safe internal temperature before digging in.

Get our free mobile app

Need Help or Have Questions?

Consumers can call FreshRealm’s customer service at 888-244-1562 or email them at marybeth.lowell@freshrealm.com. For general food safety questions, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is open at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor