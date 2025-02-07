Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and it looks like we're in for quite the spending spree. Get this – $27.5 billion is expected to be spent on all things Valentine's Day in 2025.

Each person is predicted to spend around $188.81 this year, and where are these love-struck shoppers heading to? It's online and department stores, discount shops to florists, even local small businesses. New Yorkers are ready to spread the love...and the cash.

But hold on to your heart-shaped balloons, because 35% of Americans are planning to give the gift of an experience this year. That means a fancy night out is high on the agenda for many couples. Furthermore, men are expected to spend over four times more than women.

33% of Americans are bracing themselves for credit card debt after Valentine's Day. Not surprisingly, almost half of them plan to keep it on the down-low from their partners. Secrets, secrets...and I'm not talking Victoria secrets either.

Did you know that over 47 million Americans are going to end up with an unwanted Valentine's Day gift? That's a lotta 'thanks but no thanks' and nearly $9 billion could be spent on these unwanted presents. I guess it's not the thought that counts.

When it comes to gift-giving by generation, millennials are leading the pack with an average spending of $262, followed by Gen Zers, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers. Looks like the younger ones are more apt to splurge on their loved ones. Debt be damned!

Let's talk about the classics - Buying candy, spending on jewelry or planning a special evening out, New Yorkers are not holding back. Did you know that nearly 50% of annual flower sales happen around Valentine's Day?

But, not all gifts are created equal. Furry handcuffs, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, and love coupon books – just don't seem to hit the mark for many.

Whether you're in a relationship or flying solo, Valentine's Day is a big deal. While some adults don't plan to celebrate, 66% of Americans are expecting to get a gift – because who doesn't love a little surprise?

Embrace the romance, enjoy the chocolates, but steer clear of those furry handcuffs. Happy Valentine's Day, y'all!

