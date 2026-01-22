Ever notice a small yellow or orange paw print sticker on a neighbor’s mailbox and wonder what it’s for? It’s not just for decoration or a nod to a dog loving household, it’s actually part of a nationwide safety effort by the United States Postal Service (USPS). And yes, it’s active right here in New York.

The Paw Program: Keeping Mail Carriers Safe

The stickers are part of the USPS Paw Program, a simple but smart initiative to help protect mail carriers from unexpected dog encounters. While many dogs are friendly, some can get anxious or protective when someone approaches their home—especially someone in a uniform with a bag full of packages. The Paw Program gives carriers a visual cue so they know when to be extra cautious.

What the Colors Mean

There are two sticker colors, and each one sends a different message.

Yellow paw print = A dog lives at the next house on the route.

Orange paw print = A dog lives at that specific address.

This color coded system helps carriers mentally prepare and adjust how they approach a property.

Where It All Started

The Paw Program was originally tested in several states and has since expanded across the country, including here in New York. It came about because dog bites and run-ins with aggressive pets have become more common than you might think. It’s a daily safety concern for mail carriers, especially in the warmer months when dogs are outside more often.

It’s Not Just Stickers: Carriers Are Trained, Too

The program is more than just a few paw prints. USPS also trains carriers on how to handle dog encounters and equips them with tools like handheld scanners that alert them to previous dog related incidents along their route. Some carriers also carry dog repellent spray, which is only used when absolutely necessary. The goal is always prevention and awareness.

What New York Dog Owners Can Do to Help

If you’re a dog owner here in New York, you can support the program by allowing the USPS to place the appropriate sticker on your mailbox if needed. And just as importantly, try to make sure your dog is safely secured, especially during delivery hours. Even the friendliest dog can have an off day or get startled, and a quick warning goes a long way in keeping things safe for everyone.

Why It Really Matters

Dog related injuries don’t just affect mail carriers, they can disrupt deliveries, lead to medical treatment, and even create long-term anxiety for the carrier. And in a state like New York, where neighborhoods are close-knit and deliveries are constant, it’s especially important to support the people who make sure our mail keeps moving.

So the next time you spot a little paw sticker on a mailbox, know that it’s doing more than just adding a pop of color. It’s a quiet but powerful way to help keep your neighborhood safer, one mailbox at a time.

