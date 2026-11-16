If you mail a lot of packages, or you know somebody running a little online shop out of a spare bedroom, this one is worth a couple of minutes of your time. Remember that “temporary” fuel charge the post office added to packages back in the spring? It isn’t going away after the holidays like we were told. It’s getting bigger, and this time it has no end date.

New York Package Shipping Costs Set to Rise in January 2027

The Postal Service filed its 2027 shipping prices with the Postal Regulatory Commission on November 12. Under the plan, the 8% transportation charge that started in April becomes a permanent fuel surcharge, and another 3% is added on top. That brings the total to 11%, starting January 17, 2027, the exact day the original 8% charge was supposed to expire.

The surcharge isn’t the only change. Base prices are also going up an average of 5.9% for the four services most of us use to send a box:

Priority Mail

Priority Mail Express

USPS Ground Advantage

Parcel Select

Sending something overseas also gets more expensive, with international rates rising an average of 7.9%. The fuel surcharge does not apply to international packages for now.

What the USPS Fuel Surcharge Adds to a New York Package

What tripped me up at first is that the 11% isn't stacked on top of the 8% we’re already paying. It replaces it. So the fuel piece of your bill is going up three percentage points, and the base price underneath it is climbing at the same time.

Here’s my back-of-the-envelope math. Say the base price on a box is $10. With the current 8% charge, you pay $10.80. If that base price goes up by the 5.9% average, it becomes $10.59, and an 11% surcharge on top of that puts you at about $11.75. That’s nearly a dollar more per box.

A dollar doesn’t sound like much until you multiply it. A crafter in Binghamton or a reseller in Buffalo who ships 20 packages a week would be looking at roughly $19 more every week. Your real number depends on the service, the box weight, and how far it’s traveling, so treat this as a ballpark.

New York Diesel Prices Are Behind the USPS Increase

Anybody who has pulled up to a pump lately already knows where this is coming from. The statewide average for diesel in New York hit $6.43 a gallon earlier this month, higher than the national average of $6.17.

Mail and packages move on trucks, and trucks run on diesel. The Postal Service says higher fuel prices pushed its transportation costs up by $225 million in the 12 months ending September 30. That landed the same week the agency reported a $6.5 billion loss for fiscal year 2026.

Forever Stamp Price Stays at 82 Cents in New York

If your mailing habits are mostly birthday cards and the occasional bill, you can relax a little. This filing only covers shipping services. The Forever stamp, which went from 78 cents to 82 cents in July, won't go up in January.

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What New York Shippers Should Know Before January 17

None of this touches the gifts you’re mailing this holiday season. The new prices don’t start until January 17, and the Postal Regulatory Commission still needs to review them before they’re official.

One thing to keep in mind if you’re comparing labels: the temporary holiday shipping prices that started in October are in effect until that same date. What you pay at the counter in December already includes a seasonal bump, so it won’t line up neatly with what you see in January.

If you sell online and build shipping into your prices, the full list of proposed 2027 rates is posted now, so you can run your own numbers before the change. The Postal Service says it will take another look at the 11% surcharge in July 2027, based on what fuel prices do in the first half of the year.

How Much Did Stamps Cost the Year You Were Born? Here's a look at the cost of postage throughout the years, beginning in 1863. The price listed is for letters weighing up to one ounce. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre