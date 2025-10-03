Here’s some exciting news you’ll love to share, Upstate New York has once again scored a major bragging right. Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard has been named the #3 cidery in America by readers of USA Today. That’s right, our very own family run orchard just west of Cooperstown is getting national attention for doing what it’s done best for generations!

Cider Making History With a Fresh Twist

Fly Creek has been pressing apples since 1856, and they’re still using their original 1889 press to craft more than 20,000 gallons of cider every fall. What started as fresh, non-alcoholic cider has grown into a full lineup of hard ciders, apple wines, and even apple pie moonshine. It’s history and innovation all in one sip.

Why Cider Lovers Can’t Resist the Tasting Room

One of the best parts about visiting Fly Creek these days is their tasting room. You can sample a flight, sip a glass, and get a feel for why this orchard has captured the hearts of cider fans across the country. Whether you’re a cider newbie or a seasoned sipper, there’s something there that’ll surprise you.

Cider Floats, Doughnuts, and So Much More

Part of the fun at Fly Creek is everything else you’ll also find. They've got so much including fresh fudge, New York State cheeses, homemade pies, dumplings, and those famous apple cider doughnuts. And if you really want to treat yourself, don’t leave without trying their cider float which is French vanilla ice cream topped with cider and a splash of ginger ale.

A Must Visit Destination in Upstate New York

With over 100,000 visitors each year, Fly Creek isn’t just a stop, it’s a destination. The mill is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December, so there’s plenty of time to plan a visit and taste for yourself why it’s ranked among the best cideries in the nation.

