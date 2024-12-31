Upstate New York Woman Among 39 People Pardoned by President Biden

An Upstate New York woman named Kimberly Jo Warner of Portville stands out among 39 Americans who were granted pardons by President Joe Biden last week.

The large-scale act of clemency also involves commuting the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kimberly Jo Warner: Pardoned

At 54 years old, Kimberly Jo Warner’s story is one of redemption. Per the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Warner was convicted in November 2004 and sentenced to two years of supervised release, along with a restitution amount of $13,511.02, for the misuse of a Social Security number with intent to deceive.

Warner has since pursued higher education, obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and now works in the healthcare sector. In a statement to the White House website, Warner is described as committed to service which is evident through volunteer work at a non-profit offering therapeutic services to veterans and first responders, as well as active involvement in the Gold Star Wives Program and veteran organization meetings.

Largest Single-Day Act of Clemency in Modern History

The recent wave of clemency granted by President Biden stands as the largest single-day act of its kind in modern history. This decision aligns with Biden's proclaimed commitment to creating pathways for individuals who have showcased rehabilitation and remorse, with a specific emphasis on granting second chances to non-violent offenders, including those convicted of drug-related offenses.

A Diverse Group of Pardoned Individuals

Among those pardoned are individuals from various backgrounds and walks of life—ranging in age from 36 to 75, evenly split between men and women. They have all been convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug offenses, fraud, or theft, but have since made positive contributions to society. Notable examples include a woman who led emergency response teams during natural disasters, a church deacon who serves as an addiction and youth counselor, a doctoral student in molecular biosciences, and a decorated military veteran.

Get our free mobile app

President Biden’s Clemency Actions

President Biden’s clemency actions extend beyond this recent round of pardons, as he has previously issued commutations and other pardons aimed at rectifying past injustices and addressing systemic issues within the criminal justice system. Examples include pardoning individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses and former U.S. service members impacted by discriminatory military policies.

Look Inside Joe Biden's Former Syracuse Home A lot has happened since the house last sold in 2005 for $68,000. Between the previous occupant becoming Vice-President and then the 46th President over the past 17 years, along with the current housing market, the property is now on the market at a substantial uptick of $334,900.

The house is at 608 and 610 Stinard Avenue, and was originally built in 1925. It’s a two-family duplex with 3,364 square feet of space, plus a two-car garage. The first unit is two bed/two bath. The second unit is roomier with four bedrooms and two baths. The house has lots of original wood paneling, which feels very presidential. Could sleeping here lead to a long and successful political career? It certainly couldn’t hurt.

Photo credit: Eric F Metz II, Independent Realty Group via Zillow Gallery Credit: Cameron Coats