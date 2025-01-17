It is time to get in the holiday spirit, so what movie are you looking forward to watching? New data has revealed the cream of the crop when it comes to festive episodes, lets see if any of these are your favorites.

Taking the crown as the nation’s favorite Christmas special is none other than “The Bear”. This heartwarming show scored an impressive 9.6 on IMDb, making it a must-watch for this holiday season.

But that’s not all – fan-favorites like Bob’s Burgers, The West Wing, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia also secured spots in the top rankings.

The study looked at over 300 U.S. Christmas specials to determine the top 10 episodes. Using a special Bayesian ranking system that combined IMDb scores with the number of reviews, here are the final rankings.

So, what can you expect from these specials? “The Bear” is a standout, with its 2023 episode “Fishes.” Not only did it score a whopping 9.6 on IMDb from over 23,000 reviews, but it also had star-studded guest appearances from Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, and Bob Odenkirk.

Bob’s Burgers made a strong showing with its episode “The Plight Before Christmas”, which premiered in 2022. This hilarious take on holiday chaos had an IMDb score of 9.6 and drew in 1.46 million viewers on its premiere!

The West Wing got the third spot with their 2000 Christmas special “Noël.” It's a fan favorite, earning a score of 9.3 from over 2,000 reviews. With a storyline that confronts trauma during the holiday season.

Whether you’re a fan of animated sitcoms, political dramas, or comedies, there’s something for everyone on this list of the highest-rated Christmas specials. Grab your hot cocoa, snuggle up under a blanket, and get ready to join into the festive spirit with these top TV picks.

