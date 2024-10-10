Top Horror Movies Every New Yorker Must Watch This Halloween

As the crisp autumn air creeps in through New York and Halloween lurks just around the corner, what better time to cozy up with a bone-chilling horror flick?

In the spirit of all things spooky, Variety has conjured up a list ranking the top 100 horror movies of all time, revealing the ultimate scream-worthy experiences for every fright enthusiast.

Topping the list with a blood-curdling ferocity is the original slasher classic, "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" from 1974. This iconic tale of terror sets the stage for a hair-raising journey through the eerie landscapes of fear, earning its well-deserved spot at the pinnacle of horror cinema.

Hot on its heels are haunting masterpieces that have left audiences trembling in their seats for decades. From the supernatural grip of "The Exorcist" in 1973 to the spine-tingling suspense of "Psycho" in 1960, the top ranks of the list are a graveyard of cinematic gems that continue to thrill and terrify viewers to this day.

As we descend further into the abyss of horror excellence, we encounter captivating titles such as the oceanic nightmare of "Jaws" in 1975, the devilishly twisted "Rosemary's Baby" in 1968, and the undead uprising of "Night of the Living Dead" in 1968, each adding its own uniquely chilling touch to the pantheon of horror greats.

Among the unearthly entries is the macabre beauty of "Audition" from 1999, the monstrous legacy of "Frankenstein" from 1931, and the disturbing descent into darkness of "Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom" from 1975, ensuring that the list is a spine-tingling mosaic of horror's most haunting tales.

From supernatural shocks to psychological terrors, the selections run the gamut of horror subgenres, offering a diverse array of nightmares to suit every taste. Whether it's the chilling prom night horrors of "Carrie" in 1976, the extraterrestrial dread of "Alien" in 1979, or the bone-crunching rampage of "King Kong" in 1933, each film weaves its own wicked spell on viewers, leaving them breathless and spellbound in the dark.

As we peer into the shadowy depths of horror history, the list unfolds with eerie delights like "The Silence of the Lambs" in 1991, the silent symphony of fright that is "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" from 1922, and the haunting tale of grief and paranoia in "Don't Look Now" in 1973, capturing the essence of horror in its myriad forms.

Revel in the screams of the night with horror classics like "Halloween" from 1978, the diabolical twists of "Diabolique (Les Diaboliques)" in 1955, and the chilling madness of "The Shining" in 1980, as they etch their way into the nightmares of viewers with unforgettable terror.

Rounding out the bone-chilling roster are timeless treasures like "The Mummy" from 1932, the groundbreaking social commentary of "Get Out" from 2017, and many more, each contributing to the rich tapestry of horror history that continues to captivate and terrify audiences around the globe.

So, as the witching hour approaches and the shadows lengthen, it’s time for a fright-filled journey through the darkest corners of cinematic terror. Prepare to be thrilled, chilled, and utterly spellbound by the macabre magic of these horror classics that have stood the test of time.

Scare yourself silly this Halloween season with a marathon of these bone-chilling horrors and experience the adrenaline rush of fear like never before!

