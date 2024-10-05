It is not easy channeling your inner green thumb in a community garden, reaping the rewards of your balcony garden, or storing your produce. Fear not, we've got you covered with some handy tips to make your bounty last longer and stay fresher.

Wash As You Go

We've all had wilted or mushy produce in the fridge. Well, here's a game-changing tip: Only wash the part of the produce you want to eat at that time. This helps to keep the natural protective layer on your fruits and veggies and keep them fresher for a longer time. This will also save you the hassle of dealing with slimy spinach or soggy strawberries later. Yuck!.

Embrace the Darkness

Onions, garlic, and pumpkins want a dry and dark environment. So, store them in a dry, dark cupboard. This will extends their shelf life and help them to keep their flavor and freshness. It's like giving them a cozy, secluded spot to chill out and relax.

Fresh Herbs, Fresh Trick

Picture this: a bouquet of mint, basil, and cilantro sitting on your kitchen counter, adding a burst of fragrance and color. You can make that a reality by keeping them in a vase of water, the same way you would with flowers. This will help keep them vibrant and lively for a longer time.

There you have it. With these simple and effective tips, you can make the most of your harvest and savor the fruits of your labor (literally). Go here to find more tips on how to store and preserve your garden harvest.

