As we gear up for 2025, it might seem like déjà vu all over again. Like a recurring annual ritual, we find ourselves reflecting on the rollercoaster ride of the year gone by, clinging to the hope that the upcoming year will bring a breath of fresh air.

It’s safe to say that the past few years have taught us a thing or two. Remember that time we took the little things for granted like cheering for our favorite sports team live or catching up with pals over coffee at our go-to local spot? Oh, the good old days!

But hey, the new year always brings a glimmer of hope, right? As we dive headfirst into 2025, the collective wish is clear – better health, brighter days.

Looking ahead to 2025, if a health-conscious reset is on the agenda, be warned – steer clear of those crazy diet trends that promise the moon but deliver a tumble down the rabbit hole.

The Seven Most Insane Diet Fads of All Time