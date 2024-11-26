As we step into Thanksgiving week, New York State residents preparing for holiday travel are being warned that they may encounter obstacles due to expected winter weather conditions sweeping across the country.

With an estimated 80 million Americans set to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period, concerns are increasing as forecasts predict snow and rain in various parts of the county which could affect travel plans on both the roads and in the air.

National Forecasts and Alerts

The National Weather Service has issued alerts and forecasts pointing out various weather patterns that may disrupt travel plans up until Thanksgiving Day. From snowstorms in the Midwest to heavy rain along the Gulf Coast and potent storms striking the West Coast, travelers should be prepared for potential challenges in reaching their destinations smoothly.

Monday: Winter Storm Warnings Across the Nation

The Sacramento, California region is under a winter storm warning, with heavy snowfall and strong winds forecasted for the Sierra Nevada area.

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions could experience a mix of rain and snow throughout the day.

Tuesday: East Coast Rainfall and Temperature Fluctuations

Rain and cold temperatures are expected to move along the East Coast, impacting major cities like Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and New York.

Travel conditions may be affected by fluctuating temperatures throughout the day.

Wednesday: Snow and Heavy Rain in Various Regions

Cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota should prepare for snow showers, while heavy rain is anticipated in the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley regions.

According to Fox Weather, Northeastern areas may witness significant rainfall, which although may damper things, would lend a hand in wildfire prevention efforts.

Thursday: Stormy Weather On Thanksgiving Day

As Thanksgiving Day arrives, the eastern half of the U.S. might face stormy weather, potentially disrupting holiday events, parades, and travel plans.

On the other hand, the western half of the country is expected to remain dry on Thanksgiving.

