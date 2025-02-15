New Yorkers Got Played Hard by Scam Calls in 2024

We’re number three, we’re number three! But in this case, it is not a good thing to be cheering about. Last year, our great state of New York hit the third spot for the highest number of scam call and text complaints.

It looks like scammers think we’re a bunch of suckers because they’re going hard across New York. Curious what carriers the scammers are using? I was a little surprised when I found out that Onvoy, AT&T, Lumen, Twilio, and TextNow are the go-to carriers for the scammers.

When it comes to scam tactics, they are really good at fooling people, and they are persistent. They have a playbook and they know how to use it and the scammers have proven that they’ll try anything to swindle us.

From smooth talking us with romance scams to pretending to be big shot business people, they will even meddle in our banking affairs. Debt collection scams and credit card cons also made the list of their favorite tricks. It's a never-ending game of whack-a-mole with these guys!

But all is not lost.. You know those calls and texts that just won't quit? Well, you can block those numbers and show those scammers the door. A study by Reverse Phone uncovered the top five phone numbers these sneaky scammers used in 2024.

Top Phone Numbers Used By Scammers.

Look for these numbers showing up on your phone, (763) 274-3899, (217) 402-1312, (202) 456-1111, (662) 255-3743, or (325) 244-7821, and shut them down. Here are the other top numbers that you need to be aware of.

