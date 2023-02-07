Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year

The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association.

The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds have forced the organization to cancel the show completely.

On social media, Jim Mather, the President of the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the many exhibitors and sponsors that have supported us for over 60 years. We can’t thank you enough.”

The decision to cancel the horse show comes on the heels of news that the New York State Fair will not only be increasing the price of admission and parking, but also on sponsorship, concession, and non-fair events by 1.5 percent.

The increase in cost to hold their horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds was simply astronomical and led to the cancellation of the popular horse show.

The new commercial facility rental rates at the New York State Fairgrounds include stall rentals that range from $2,000 to $2,600 a day in the Coliseum and to host an event, the rental fee is $7,405 per day.

The New York State Horse Show Breeders Association was established over 50 years ago with the goal in mind to promote the breeding and proper care of horses and ponies in the state of New York. According to its website, the association’s largest event was the annual horse show.

The disappointment was not hidden by individuals as they posted on the social media announcement regarding the cancelation of the horse show. Cindy Elkins wrote, “NYS fairgrounds is not serving it’s purpose. Why? Does the state no longer own it? Has it been privatized?” Deborah Brown-Moon said, “ Our changing world...for so many people Breeders was such an important and glorious activity! I am sad.” And Joe Reesh expressed disappointment saying, “What is this world coming to?”

