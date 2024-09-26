Nearly Half of New Yorkers Dream of One Day Visiting This Continent
Ever since I was a young girl, I have been captivated by tales of my ancestors' journeys to America. The desire to visit their homelands has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.
The thought of strolling through the streets of Ireland, where my ancestors once lived before making their way to Upstate New York, has always held a special place in my heart. My husband’s family also embarked on a similar migration to Upstate New York, albeit from England rather than Ireland, and when I learned that, my longing to visit Europe only intensified.
It would seem that I’m not the only one who dreams of visiting Europe. A recent survey has shed light on the travel aspirations of New York passengers, revealing that many of the state’s residents also have a strong desire to explore European destinations.
Domestic Travel Preferences
The survey results highlighted California as the most sought-after destination among New York travelers, with 32% of respondents expressing an interest in exploring the Golden State. Following closely behind, Florida captured the hearts of 31% of flyers, showcasing a penchant for local travel experiences. Interestingly, 28% of New Yorkers expressed a desire to embrace the charm of their home state, with New York itself ranking as a top travel destination.
Overseas Wanderlust: Europe Takes Center Stage
While many New York travelers are drawn to domestic travel opportunities, the lure of Europe beckons. 47% of respondents expressed a strong yearning to visit Europe, with destinations like England and Ireland capturing the imagination of many.
Global Wanderings: A Glimpse of Traveler's Bucket Lists
Though Europe emerged as the top overseas destination, Asia and South America captured the imaginations of 25% and 23% of respondents, respectively.
