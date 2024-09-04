The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, has issued a warning that's raising a lot of eyebrows.

The warning highlights the detrimental impact of parenting on the mental health of both mothers and fathers. In a recent advisory, Dr. Murthy emphasized the dangerous levels of stress that parents are facing, noting that the strains they experience are not only affecting their well-being but are also being passed on to their children.

Those of us who are already parents say - "Duh." We also recognize that this "dangerous level of stress" is nothing new. Parents have been experiencing it for generations, just in different ways.

Dr. Murthy, who himself is a father of two, acknowledged the immense challenges of parenting, describing it as both the toughest and most rewarding job he has ever had. He pointed out that 41% of parents report being so stressed on most days that they struggle to function, while 48% feel completely overwhelmed compared to other adults.

The advisory highlighted the evolving challenges that parents today are confronted with, including the negative impacts of social media, a growing youth mental health crisis, and the pervasive "epidemic of loneliness" affecting parents and their children. Dr. Murthy has been an advocate for regulating social media platforms to address their mental health implications for young Americans.

Dr. Murthy called for greater support for parents through policy changes and community programs. He suggested initiatives such as providing time off for work to care for sick children, ensuring access to affordable childcare, and expanding mental health resources. Dr. Murthy also emphasized the need for a shift in cultural norms around parenting to recognize and value the significant contributions of parents to society.

Get our free mobile app

The warning from the Surgeon General has sparked conversations about the impact on parents in New York. With the mounting stress levels faced by parents across the state, there is a growing concern about the potential long-term consequences on families and communities.

7 Easy Parenting Tips From fighting back monsters to getting the wiggles out, below are some of the best (imo) parenting hacks! Gallery Credit: Aly