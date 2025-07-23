So how good are you at guessing how much you actually spend on subscriptions every month? I have NO IDEA, do you? It turns out people underestimate by about fifty bucks a month which comes to six hundred dollars a year. Yikes!

New Yorkers Are Near the Top When It Comes to Overspending

A survey by Solitaired found that New Yorkers are one of the states that really underestimate their subscription spending. On average, people here are spending over a hundred and fifteen dollars more each month than they think, which is the second highest in the country.

They are also dropping almost three hundred dollars every month on subscriptions. For all the music lovers and podcast people, New Yorkers spend about thirty-four dollars a month alone on streaming those kinds of things. That puts us at number two in the country. If your playlist is always going you get it.

News and Magazines Take the Cake

When it comes to staying informed New Yorkers are spending the most in the country on newspaper and magazine subscriptions at forty-one dollars a month. That's about forty-dollars a month higher then I would have thought.

Fan Clubs, Gaming, and Wellness Subscriptions Too

People in New York spend about forty-seven dollars a month on fan clubs and websites which ranks sixth nationwide. Gamers are spending fifty-three dollars a month on gaming subscriptions making us second highest. And for wellness material like mental or physical health apps, people spend about fifty-eight dollars a month also ranking sixth.

