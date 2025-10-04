When we think of New York, one landmark almost always comes to mind first and that's the Statue of Liberty. She’s not just a statue; she’s a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and hope. Millions of people from around the world come to see her each year, making her the most recognizable landmark in the state.

A Stamp to Celebrate Lady Liberty

Back in 2011, the United States Postal Service decided to honor the iconic statue with a commemorative stamp. A perfect choice, right? Who wouldn’t want to see Lady Liberty’s strong and timeless face on their mail?

READ MORE: Upstate New York Woman Still Only Female Medal of Honor Recipient

New York’s Icon Replaced by a Vegas Replica

Well, here’s where things got awkward. The photo USPS used for the stamp wasn’t of the real Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor. Instead, it was a picture of the replica Statue of Liberty that stands outside the New York-New York Casino in Las Vegas. Yes, the stamp that was meant to showcase New York’s most famous landmark was actually highlighting a Vegas version.

Real Lady Liberty Overlooked for Her Twin

It’s still unclear whether this was a genuine mistake or if the Postal Service simply thought the Las Vegas replica made for a better photo. Either way, the end result was the same, the real Statue of Liberty was snubbed in favor of her look-alike.

When a Stamp Error Became a $3.5M Lawsuit

This wasn’t just an embarrassing mix-up. The replica statue in Las Vegas was copyrighted by its sculptor, and when the USPS used it without permission, the courts ruled against them. The Postal Service ended up having to pay $3.5 million in copyright damages for the photo choice. That’s a very expensive stamp!

Get our free mobile app

A Quirky Piece of New York Trivia

The Statue of Liberty will always be New York’s crown jewel, but this stamp story adds a quirky twist to her history. Next time you’re chatting about the Statue of Liberty, you’ve got a fun fact to share: once upon a time, Lady Liberty’s Vegas twin ended up on millions of stamps meant to celebrate New York’s most famous landmark.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi