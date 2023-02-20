Glass Bottles of Coffee Drink Sold in New York Recalled

More than 300,000 bottles of a popular grab and go Starbucks coffee drink have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

PepsiCo is the producer of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks and the company has issued a voluntary recall on 25,000 cases of the product shipped nationwide, including in New York, for possibly containing pieces of glass inside the drink.

The cases come with at least 12 bottles in each which means that more than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks are included in the recall.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a “foreign object (glass)” had been found inside the drink. The recall is a labeled Class II, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines as having “a lower chance of causing major injuries or death, but where there is still the possibility of serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences.”

No information was provided on how glass was found to be inside the product or whether or not any injuries have been reported in relationship with the recall of select 13.7-ounce Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks. The drinks included in the recall and have expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10, 2023.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that recall began on January 28, 2023 and is ongoing. In a statement to ABC News, PepsiCo stated that the recalled drinks were not sold inside Starbucks stores. The company also stated that it was working to remove the product from store shelves.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the recall of bottled Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla drinks, you are asked to contact PepsiCo consumer relations by calling 1-800-211-8307.

