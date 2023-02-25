Don’t Miss The Special Olympics New York Winter Games

Here it comes! The 2023 Special Olympics New York Winter Games is coming to Syracuse next weekend, Thursday, February 23rd through Saturday, February 25th. Over 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and their coaches will be descending on the Emerald City. It'll be a weekend that is special in so many ways.

It all begins on Thursday night, February 23rd at 6 p.m. with the "Night Of Champions" event at the Oncenter. They'll honor the Special Olympics athletes at this family friendly event with kids free of charge.

2023 New York Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies

The opening ceremonies will be Friday night starting at 7 p.m. The next morning, the events will begin at 9 a.m. with Cross Country Skiing and Highland Forest and Alpine Skiing at Greek Peak Ski Resort.

You can see the entire New York 2023 Winter Games schedule here. They've been working hard to get ready for this exciting event but they can't pull it off without people like you.

New York Special Olympics Volunteers Needed

To make it a complete success, they need people like you to volunteer. Volunteers are needed in all aspects of the Olympics including Opening and Closing Ceremonies, set up, takedown and venue support and competitions.

Competitions include alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey and snowshoe. No experience is necessary and they'll train you onsite. You have to be 13 years of age or older and if your between the ages 13 to 15, you'll have to be accompanied by an adult.

That would be a great way to bond with your kids while enjoying the Special Olympics at the same time. Here's your chance to see the coolest athletes in action, up close and personal with your friends, family or company. There is something about giving that changes a person and your time is one of the most valuable gifts that you can give.