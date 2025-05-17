Fore-get everything you thought you knew, New York’s Southern Tier is a hidden gem for golfers. From casual to competitive and everything in between, you are going to find the perfect course for you,

The Southern Tier is packed with public and private courses that are in some of the most scenic parts of Upstate New York. Whether it’s a foggy morning start or a twilight finish, you haven’t truly golfed until you’ve teed it up with the rolling hills, and jaw-dropping mountain views in the background.

Courses for Every Kind of Golfer

Scratch golfers, weekend warriors, and first timers—there’s something here for you you in the Southern Tier. Want a 9-hole afternoon quickie? We have it. Want the feel of a PGA tour-type course? It's here too.

From places like En-Joie Golf Club (hello, PGA Tour Champions) to smaller hometown favorites (howdy, Belden Hill), the choices are top notch without the long waits or high price tags you’d find other places.

No Waiting, No Stress, Just Golf

One of the biggest perks of golfing in the Southern Tier? You don’t need to fight for a tee time three weeks in advance, and you’re way less likely to get paired with someone who’s taking it all a little too seriously. Weekdays, it can feel like the course is your own personal playground.

Locally-Owned Clubhouses

Sometimes the meal/drinks after golf is just as important as the round itself. The clubhouses around here often double as community hangouts, with food that goes way beyond the typical hot dog and chips. Homemade foods, delicious burgers, and maybe even a local craft beer or two.

Affordable Enough to Play All Summer Long

Golf doesn’t have to break the bank and in the Southern Tier, it doesn’t. You can find great deals on season passes, twilight rates, and all-you-can-golf specials that let you squeeze in as many rounds as you want. It’s one of the few places where playing multiple times a week is actually a possibility.

Golf Is Just the Start of the Fun

Many local courses are connected to awesome extras, like hiking trails, camping areas, or even festivals. Want to hit the links and then spend the evening at a winery, brewery, or fire pit under the stars? Totally doable here. It’s not just about the game, it’s the whole experience.

Ask any golfer that comes to town to visit and they'll let you know how much they appreciate the variety and costs of the courses in the Southern Tier. Check out 23 of the best courses in our area below.

