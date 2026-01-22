If you live in New York, think about the last time you looked for a recipe, a restaurant, or a product to buy. Chances are, you went straight to Google. New research shows that people of all ages are changing where they look for information online, and it is affecting how we shop, cook, and make everyday decisions.

Gen Z Is Using TikTok Like a Search Engine

For younger New Yorkers, TikTok is not just for funny videos anymore. About 1 in 10 Gen Z users search TikTok for products before checking Google. More than a quarter of Gen Z says they prefer TikTok over Google when looking for recipes. Short videos showing real people cooking or reviewing products feel more helpful to them.

Older Adults Are Shifting Too

It is not just young people changing their habits. About 17 percent of Baby Boomers now turn to Reddit when they want honest reviews or advice from other users. That shows more people are trusting community conversations instead of ads or polished websites when they want to know if something is actually worth their money.

Many Are Also Cutting Back on Social Media

As more people are using new platforms to search, others are also trying to spend less time on social media. Over 40 percent of Americans say they are cutting back on how much they use social apps. Some are switching to interest based spaces like Pinterest or Discord, where the focus is more on hobbies.

Screen Time Is Becoming a Bigger Concern

More people are also setting limits on their phone use. About 1 in 4 Americans now use screen time blockers to control how long they spend on apps. Around 1 in 6 have even deleted at least one social media app this year.

What This Means for Local Businesses in New York

These changes also affect how local businesses reach customers. If people are finding restaurants, stores, and services through TikTok, Reddit, or Pinterest, businesses may need to show up in there too.

A New Way of Finding What We Need

New Yorkers like fast answers and seeing things in action before we decide. Whether it is a new takeout spot or a dinner idea, people want to hear from other people, not just search results.

