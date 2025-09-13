A recall impacting New York has been expanded for a range of skincare and hygiene products sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club, and the risk tied to them is serious.

DermaRite Industries has expanded its recall of several of its soaps, lotions, and cleansers after discovering they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacterium called Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc).

For healthy people, this might not seem like a big deal. But for anyone with a weakened immune system, the risk is real. Exposure to this bacterium can cause infections that, if they spread into the bloodstream, can lead to life threatening sepsis. This is not one of those recalls you can ignore or put off until later, it’s urgent.

Recalled Soaps and Lotions Sold in New York

Among the items being recalled are DermaKleen lotion soaps, KleenFoam antimicrobial foam soaps, DermaSarra anti-itch lotion, and PeriGiene antiseptic cleansers. These products were sold in 14 states, including New York, and are found not only in stores like Walmart and Sam’s Club but also in healthcare settings. The recall includes multiple lots with specific expiration dates, so it’s important to check the labels on anything you have at home.

New Yorkers Urged to Stop Using Recalled Products Immediately

If you live in New York and have any of these products, look closely at the brand names and lot numbers. If what you have matches the recall, do not use it. Throw it away safely. Even if the product looks and smells fine, using it could put you or someone in your household at risk.

For anyone who is immunocompromised, maybe you’re going through treatment, recovering from surgery, or caring for a vulnerable loved one, the danger is even higher. If you notice redness, swelling, fever, or other unusual symptoms after using one of these products, reach out to a medical professional right away.

How to Get Refunds and Stay Updated on the Recall

DermaRite has set up channels to help consumers with questions, and Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to handle refunds or exchanges. The FDA is also monitoring the situation and could expand the list of recalled products as more testing comes in. That means it’s worth checking back regularly on the FDA’s website or New York State’s health alerts to stay updated.

Why the Sepsis Risk Makes This Recall So Urgent

Sepsis is nothing to mess around with. It’s the body’s extreme response to an infection, and it can spiral quickly, leading to organ failure or worse. The reason the FDA and DermaRite are moving so fast is because even though no confirmed cases of sepsis have been directly tied to these products yet, the potential is there. And it only takes one contaminated product for tragedy to strike.

