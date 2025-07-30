If you live in New York, chances are you have something smart in your house. Maybe it is a smart speaker like Alexa, a camera at your front door, or a light you can turn off with your phone.

A new report says 93 percent of Americans now have smart devices in their homes. That is a lot. But now people are starting to ask an important question. Are these devices safe?

The FBI Says There Is a Problem

The FBI sent out a warning to everyone. They say a group called BADBOX 2.0 has found a way to hack into smart devices across the country. This means some of the things in your home could be letting in people you never invited. Even worse, you may not even know it is happening.

People Are Worried, But Still Using Them

The report says 57 percent of people worry about their private data. And 46 percent worry someone might hack into their devices. But even with those fears, most people keep using them anyway. Why? Because they are easy to use and make life simpler. In fact, one out of every three people said they would be okay with letting AI run their whole home.

Most People Do Not Plan to Buy More

Even though people are still using smart devices, 70 percent say they do not plan to buy any new ones this year. Some may be feeling unsure. Others might be waiting until these things feel safer.

Some People Are More at Risk

While almost everyone has at least one smart device, some people have a lot more. About 42 percent say most of the things in their homes are now smart. Things like lights, locks, speakers, and even fridges. That means more ways for hackers to sneak in. Even though 82 percent of people say they trust these devices, the risks are real.

Should You Be Worried?

Smart devices are helpful and can make your life easier and even safer. But you might be giving up some privacy. And with the FBI warning people, it might be time to pay more attention.

What You Can Do Right Now

You don't have to throw away all your smart stuff but you should take a few smart steps. Use strong passwords and update your devices when there is a new version. In the end, smart devices can help your home, but make sure they are not helping someone else get in.

