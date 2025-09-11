Just because kids are on break doesn’t mean the rules take a vacation. In New York, school zone speed cameras may still be watching, even during the summer months. If you thought school’s out meant pedal to the-metal near your local school, you might be in for a costly surprise.

Kids Still Around? Expect Enforcement

Summer means camps, playgrounds, and a whole lot of foot traffic from little feet. Many school zones host summer programs or activities, which means kids are still coming and going. And when kids are around, the cameras are likely rolling. The cameras are there to protect kids whether they’re heading to math class or summer art camp.

What Flashing Lights Actually Mean

You know those flashing beacons on school zone signs? If they’re flashing, even during the summer, that reduced speed limit is in effect. It doesn’t matter if it’s a weekday afternoon or a Saturday morning; if student activities are happening or just wrapped up within the past 30 minutes, you’re expected to slow down. No flashing beacons? You might still be okay to go the regular speed, but it depends.

NYC School Cameras Don’t Take Breaks

Thanks to a law signed by Governor Hochul, New York City’s school zone cameras now operate 24/7. No school in session? Doesn’t matter. If you're caught speeding, you're getting a ticket, and you likely won’t have a leg to stand on when trying to fight it. This rule will remain in effect for at least two years, so New York City drivers especially should be extra cautious around school zones no matter the time or day.

State Law Still Applies Elsewhere

Outside the city, it’s a little different. State law says the school zone speed limit only applies when:

It’s a school day during posted school zone hours (usually between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.), or the beacons are flashing during student activities and within 30 minutes before or after. So yes, in many places across the state, you can still get a ticket even if school’s out, as long as one of those two conditions is met.

And Those Fines? They Hurt

Speeding in a school zone isn't just a slap on the wrist. The fines are doubled compared to regular zones. According to The Claro Law Firm: 1–10 mph over the limit: $90 to $300, 11–30 mph over: $180 to $600, 31+ mph over: $360 to $1,200. And, those amounts don’t include surcharges or points on your license.

The goal isn’t to trap drivers or rake in cash. It’s to protect lives. The New York State Department of Health reports around 300 pedestrians are killed and 15,000 are injured by vehicles every year in the state. Slowing down, even a little, can mean the difference between a close call and a tragedy.

