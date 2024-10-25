As temperatures drop in New York and the cold winter season begins to settle in, many residents turn to space heaters to keep their homes warm and cozy.

Before you turn on your space heater though, you need to remember that they can pose fire hazards if not used properly. To ensure the safe use of space heaters in your home, here are some important safety tips to keep in mind.

Proper Storage

Before using a space heater, make sure it has been stored correctly and kept away from moisture. Check the age of the heater and ensure it is in good working condition.

Plug Directly Into the Wall

Avoid using extension cords with space heaters. Always plug the heater directly into a wall outlet to prevent overheating and potential fire risks.

Never Leave Unattended

Space heaters can become extremely hot, and leaving them unattended can lead to accidents. Always unplug the heater when leaving the room to avoid any unwanted mishaps.

Avoid Using for Cooking

Space heaters are meant for supplemental heating and should never be used for cooking or heating food. Keep all flammable objects away from the heater to prevent any fire hazards.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Use

Make sure you are using the appropriate space heater for indoor use. Outdoor heaters may not be safe for use inside your home.

Proper Placement

Position the heater in a location where it won’t be knocked over easily. Avoid placing it in high-traffic areas to prevent accidents.

Regular Inspection

Check for proper labeling and ensure the manufacturer is reputable. Keep the heater well-maintained for safe operation.

As you prepare to keep warm during the chilly winter months in New York, remember that safety is always a top priority when using space heaters in your home. By following these safety tips, you can enjoy a cozy and secure environment while staying warm and comfortable.

