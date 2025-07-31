Turns out people all over the country are obsessed with different protein snacks and New Yorkers? Some folks at Treated checked out Google search trends from the past year to see what protein bars everyone’s curious about, and Quest Bars are what we’re googling most.

Why We Dig Quest Bars

They’re easy to grab when you’re running late, pack a good punch of protein, and don’t overload you with sugar. Plus, they’ve got tons of flavors so you’re not stuck eating the same thing every day. For busy New Yorkers juggling work, gym, and life, Quest Bars just make sense.

What’s Hot Around the Country

Barebells actually takes the crown in 13 states. They’re low sugar and low carb, with dessert-like flavors that sound pretty tempting (think cookies and cream or caramel cashew). Meanwhile, FitCrunch Bars, created by chef Robert Irvine, are the muscle-building fave in places like California and Texas, with a whopping 30 grams of protein per bar.

Other Bars Making Waves

Other protein bars popping up on the radar include ONE Protein Bar (big in Alabama and Hawaii) and IQBar, which has some brain-boosting ingredients and is popular in Maryland and Tennessee. How about PowerBar? It’s hanging in there but only tops a few states, guess people want fresher, cleaner options.

Bottom Line for New Yorkers

If you’re looking for a solid protein snack, you can’t go wrong with Quest Bars. They’re what a lot of us in New York are reaching for, whether it’s for a quick breakfast, gym fuel, or a snack between meetings. To see the most popular protein bar in every state, go here.

